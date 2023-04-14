Yom HaShoah Commemoration Set For April 17

Relatives of Temple Beth Sholom’s cantor and educational director will share their stories at the synagogue’s Yom HaShoah Day Commemoration on Monday, April 17, at 7 p.m. During this year’s Holocaust Commemoration program, Cantor Ofer Barnoy’s mother, Esther Barnoy, and Educational Director Sharon Solomon’s mother, Sarah Baruch, will each share their family’s story, along with Dr. Nathan Baruch, Sharon Solomon’s father, who has been a Lieutenant Colonel in the Israel Defense Forces (IDF).

Esther Barnoy was an eight-year-old child and Sarah Baruch was an infant when they were forced out of their homes by Nazi troops, and their families continued living in danger before they could begin their struggle after the war ended to start new lives in Israel.

Survivors and their families are invited to light a candle during the candle lighting ceremony. Call the synagogue office at 516-621-2288 to reserve in advance if you’d like to participate. The program will be presented in-person and on livestream. It is free and open to the community. Art projects created by the seventh grade religious school students will be featured.

Temple Beth Sholom is located at 401 Roslyn Rd., Roslyn Heights.

—Submitted by Temple Beth Sholom