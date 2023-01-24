Wrestling Squad Off To Undefeated Start

Earlier this month, Roslyn High School hosted its first ever Winter Pep Rally. The entire student body showed up for an afternoon of music, sports, and plenty of good cheer as Roslyn’s atheltic squads are now firmly in the swing of things for the winter season. The day was a “school-wide celebration” of varsity and junior varsity sports, including: basketball, gymnastics, wrestling, bowling, fencing, swimming, and track. The event wrapped up with a three-point competition by grade level, with students competing against several teachers and staff members.

“We thought a winter pep rally would be a great opportunity to celebrate our school spirit and provide recognition to our high school athletes,” said Michael Brostowski, Director of Health, Physical Education, and Athletics. “It succeeded in being a fun and inspiring event that allowed all our student-athletes to be in the spotlight and show their Bulldog pride.”

And there looks to be a great deal to be proud about. At press time, both the boys’ wrestling squad and the girls’ basketball team have hit the ground with winning records.

The wrestling squad, especially, is off to a strong start. As of press time, Roslyn was 3-1 with an undefeated 2-0 record in Conference 3A action. The season started off poorly for the Bulldogs, as they lost a Dec. 16 match to Bellmore JFK. The Bulldogs recovered with three consecutive wins, beginning the new year with triumphs over Great Neck North (42-31),Great Neck South (60-15), and Glen Cove (34-30).

In the win over Great Neck South, Jack Becker, Ferman Puentas, Mason Wagman, George Lampropoulos, Jacob Eckfeldt, Joel Lee, Ryan Rosenberg, Elijah Leader and Samuel Ilizarov all winning their matches. Mason Wagman pinned Eric Zhang in 5:54 at 138 pounds, George Lampropoulos pinned Ryan Mohasin in 1:57 at 145 pounds, and Jacob Eckfeldt pinned Kaiden Cheng in 2:17 at 152 pounds.

Completing the sweep of the Great Neck schools, Roslyn was placed in the win over Great Neck North by Christian Morris, Ferman Puentas, Emma Guevara, Kevin Mendoza, Mason Wagman George Lampropoulos, Harris Zimmerman, and Ryan Rosenberg, all of whom were victorious. In key matches, Puentas pinned Ashton Lalehzarzadeh in 1:28 at 110 pounds and Mendoza pinned Noah Scheidt in 4:15 at 126 pounds for Roslyn. In addition, Lampropoulos pinned Bradley Ohebshalom in 3:01 at 145 pounds.

The win over Glen Cove was also close. Christian Morris, Ferman Puentas, Kevin Mendoza, Gabriel Hernandez, Joel Lee, Ryan Rosenberg and Samuel Ilizarova all won their matches. Morris pinned Giovanni Galo, while Puentas pinned Jorge Cruz.

The girls’ basketball team is also off to a winning start. After wins over Roosevelt and Great Neck North, the Lady Bulldogs slumped with losses to Elmont and Sewanhaka. Roslyn the campaign with wins over Wheatley and Herricks, followed by a loss to Plainview-Old Bethpage. The Lady Bulldogs bounced back with three consecutive wins over, respectively, Malverne, Hewlett, and Hicksville.

Roslyn closes the season with away games at Great Neck North (Jan. 27) and Elmont (Feb. 4), before closing out the regular season by hosting Sewanhaka (Feb. 7) and Bellmore JFK (Feb. 9).

The boys’varsity squad, at press time, hasn’t had a win since defeating North Shore, 71-46. The Bulldogs close out the season with home games against Great Neck North (Jan. 27) and Elmont (Feb. 3), before hitting the road for games at Westbury (Feb. 4), Sewanhaka (Feb. 7), and Bellmore JFK (Feb. 10).

Roslyn, of course, is legendary for academics, but sports is a fun way to watch these young people develop. Come out and cheer on these fine teams.

—Information submitted by Cynthia Younker for the Roslyn School District