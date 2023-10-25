Women’s Sports Rolls On

The Roslyn High School girls’ soccer and volleyball are continuing their winning ways.

In recent action, the soccer team defeated Glen Cove, 2-0. It was another great performance in the goal for Ava Voynovich, who made 10 saves as she recorded her sixth shutout.

Gianna DiSanti and Avery Minsky scored a goal each and both Taylor Goldberg and Hannah Goldberg had assists.

That day only started Roslyn’s latest winning streak.

On Oct. 12, the Lady Bulldogs defeated Valley Stream Central in another 6-0 shutout.

Voynovich had six saves. Gianna DiSanti scored three goals, while Taylor Goldberg, Avery Minsky, and Hailey Sherman also scored. Minsky also had two assists.

The next day, Oct. 13, saw more winning and another shutout for the invincible Ana Voynovich.

In the 5-0 win over East Meadow, the goalie had seven saves as the Roslyn defense continued to shine.

Lilly Allen had two goals. Hannah Goldberg, Avery Minsky, and Ruby Ernstein had a goal each. Sammy Meyer, Gianni DiSanti and the two Goldbergs, Hannah and Taylor, all had an assist each.

As of this writing, Roslyn had a 9-2 record overall as they are steaming towards the playoffs.

There were more victories for the girls’ volleyball squad.

Roslyn 3, MacArthur 2: Amanda Gerber (six kills, 19 assists, and 10 digs) and Casey Rhine (seven kills and six digs) led Roslyn to a 3-2 Oct. 4 win over MacArthur.

Earlier, on Oct. 2, Roslyn topped New Hyde Park, 3-0.

Rachel Tsang was the star, scoring seven kills.

The volleyball team sports a 9-3 record and they, too, are heading towards playoff glory.