Arrest Made In Roslyn

The Third Squad reports on the arrest of an Elmont woman for criminal possession of a weapon that occurred on Friday, Aug.23, at 9:35 p.m. in Roslyn.

According to detectives, defendant Danisha Patterson, 27, of 11732 238th Street was observed by officers operating a 2016 white Nissan Maxima. The vehicle moved from a lane unsafely and officers activated their emergency lights and conducted a vehicle and traffic law stop on Old Northern Boulevard. Defendant Danisha Patterson was unable to produce a valid driver’s license and an investigation was conducted leading to her arrest for operating a stolen vehicle. Further investigation led to a loaded black 9mm pistol being found inside the vehicle.

Defendant Danisha Patterson is charged with criminal possession of weapon second degree, Criminal Possession of a Firearm, two counts of criminal possession of a controlled substance 7th degree, unauthorized use of a vehicle 3rd degree, aggravated unlicensed operation 3rd degree and multiple VTL violations. She was arraigned on Aug. 24, at the First District Court, 99 Main St. in Hempstead.

—Submitted by the Nassau County Police Department