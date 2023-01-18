Winning Start For Lady Bulldogs

The Roslyn High School girls’ basketball is off to a fine start in the 2022-2023 season, sporting a winning 7-3 record so far as the Lady Bulldogs are showing balanced scoring from the entire roster.

In the Dec. 22, 2022 40-34 win over Roosevelt, Dareen Abukoush led the way with 11 points followed by Evalia Koumpourlis and Emma Pnini who had eight points each. Timya Walker scored 24 points for Roosevelt, but it wasn’t enough as Roslyn withstood a third quarter charge by Roosevelt to hang on for the win.

Two days earlier, on Dec. 20, the Lady Bulldogs scored a 60-48 home win over Great Neck North. Roslyn jumped out to a 14-11 first quarter lead before blowing the game open with a 20-2 second quarter burst. Avery Leiderman had 24 points to pace the Lady Bulldogs. Dareen Abukoush (11 points) and Jesse Gatto (10 points) also scored in double digits. Leiderman was especially effective from the three points range, knocking down six “treys.”

Roslyn the campaign with wins over Wheatley and Herricks, followed by a loss to Plainview-Old Bethpage. The Lady Bulldogs bounced back with three consecutive wins over, respectively, Malverne, Hewlett, and Hicksville. After losses to South Side and Garden City, Roslyn got on the winning track with the wins over Great Neck North and Roosevelt.

Meanwhile, the boys’ varsity squad got back on the winning track with a solid 71-46 win over North Shore. Jesse Kahn had another big game, scoring 19 points, including three three-pointers, with eight rebounds and four assists. Also scoring in double digits was Mason Goodstadt (16 points) and Maxwell Smith (14 points).

Roslyn is 2-4 in conference play, so there is time to turn the season around.