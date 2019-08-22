Wildlife In Roslyn

Concerns about an increase in wildlife in the Village of Roslyn came up during the Town of North Hempstead’s monthly meeting on Aug. 13.

Recently, a fawn was spotted roaming around the busy streets of Roslyn after it lost its mother. Zoologist Ray Anne Havasy expressed her concerns regarding the wildlife in the area, stating that many people don’t know what to do when there’s an emergency with an animal. Havasy asked the town board to consider implementing a wildlife committee to help the wildlife in the area. Supervisor Judi Bosworth welcomed the idea and stated the town will be looking further into this matter in the future.

Last year, The Roslyn News reported on coyotes that were seen in the Roslyn and Searingtown area. Following the sighting, the Town of North Hempstead hosted an informational session by Frank Vincente of the Wild Dog Foundation on coyote safety and their presence in Nassau County.

Also discussed at the meeting was the execution of an agreement with the New York State Department of Environmental Conservation (DEC) for mallard banding at the Gerry Park Pond in Roslyn. Due to a declining population of mallards, the town approved a vote, 7-0, to have the DEC come in to trap and band the mallards during the months of August and September. The data collected from the bands will be used to measure annual mortality, migration patterns and hunting harvest rates.

“Each year, the dedicated wildlife staff of the New York State Department of Environmental Conservation (DEC) take to the field and collect valuable data that helps biologists at the DEC and the United States Fish and Wildlife Service (USFWS) make important management decisions,” the DEC website stated.

The DEC website provides information on what to do if there is a wildlife emergency in the area, and advises calling a wildlife rehabilitator to ensure the safe handling of the animal, as well as the safety of those involved.

To find the nearest wildlife rehabilitator, visit www.dec.ny.gov, by typing in the county and the type of animal in need of care. The DEC provides a list of local rehabiliators who may be able to provide assistance. More information regarding wildlife can be found at www.dec.ny.gov.