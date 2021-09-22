Village Of East Hills Holds Twentieth 9/11 Anniversary Commemoration

Roslyn News Staff
Mayor Michael Koblenz held a Twentieth Anniversary Commemoration of the 911 horrific tragedy on Saturday morning, September 11, at Arlene Park in the Village of East Hills. The Park is named after Arlene E. Fried who lost her life in the World Trade Center terror attacks. The Mayor told of his personal experiences and his respect and deference for all those who perished on from the heinous attacks.

Michael Koblenz, Mayor, (center), and from left: Clara Pomerantz, Trustee, East Hills Board of Trustees; (third from left), Michael Dolon, Deputy Commanding Officer of the Sixth Precinct and Deputy Inspector; (fifth from left), Manny Zuckerman, Deputy Mayor; Mayor Koblenz; Peter Zuckerman, Town of North Hempstead Councilman; Charles Berman TNH Receiver of Taxes; Stacey Siegel, Trustee, East Hills Board of Trustees; Wayne Wink, TNH Town Clerk; and Elaine Phillips, former NYS Senator and former Mayor of Flower Hill. (Photos courtesy of the Village of East Hills)

“I visit this park at times during the year to reflect and remember all those who sacrificed and lost their lives,” he said.

The Mayor recognized the many public officials who attended and expressed his gratitude for their participation. The elected officials included Charles Lavine, NYS Assemblymember and Chair, NYS Judiciary Committee; Wayne Wink, TNH Town Clerk; Charles Berman, TNH Receiver of Taxes; Peter Zuckerman, TNH Councilman, East Hills resident, and former member of the East Hills Board of Trustees; and Elaine Phillips, former NYS Senator and former Mayor of Flower Hill. The Mayor thanked the members of the Nassau County Police Department, the Roslyn Highlands Fire Department, and Rescue Hook and Ladder Fire Department for participating en masse, and for their great public service. Mayor Koblenz also recognized members of the East Hills Board of Trustees for attending, including Deputy Mayor Manny Zuckerman, and East Hills Trustees Clara Pomerantz, Brian Meyerson and Stacey Siegel.

—Submitted by the Village of East Hills

