Vehicular Accident-North Hills

The Homicide Squad reports the details of a Fatal Auto Accident that occurred on Saturday, September 12, at 5:10 p.m. in North Hills.

According to detectives, a 53-year-old female was operating a 2017 Mercedes Benz southbound on Searingtown Rd. when she struck a telephone pole near the intersection of Diana’s Trail. A rear passenger, Nadejda Skokova, 76, of Rego Park, suffered multiple injuries and was transported to a local hospital where she was pronounced deceased by a staff physician. The driver and the driver’s son, 4, who was also in the back seat, were not injured. They were transported to a local hospital for evaluation. The vehicle was impounded for a brake and safety test. This incident is still under investigation.

