Vaccine Appointments Now Available At State-Run Sites

Governor Andrew M. Cuomo announced March 17 that appointments are now available at 10 new state-run mass vaccination sites across the state. All sites will open on Friday, March 19 and will operate from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. daily. Each site will have the ability to vaccinate more than 1,000 New Yorkers daily dependent on supply from the federal government.

“We have a wide network of COVID vaccination sites and the state is moving full steam ahead opening even more,” Cuomo said. “New York needs to be ready for the next increase in supply, and these sites located throughout the state will help bring residents and their families peace of mind and get us a step closer to defeating the COVID-19 pandemic and restoring a sense of normalcy. This has been an incredibly difficult year and we have more work to do, but the state is making progress vaccinating New Yorkers and reopening our economy.”

Eligible New Yorkers will be able to schedule appointments by utilizing New York’s ‘Am I Eligible’ website or by calling the state’s COVID-19 Vaccination Hotline at 1-833-NYS-4-VAX (1-833-697-4829).

Long Island locations are as follows:

• SUNY Stony Brook Southampton Campus. 70 Tuckahoe Rd., Southampton.

• Suffolk Community College Brentwood–Suffolk Federal Credit Union Arena, 1001 Crooked Hill Rd., Brentwood.

• SUNY Old Westbury, Clark Center, Gate C, Store Hill Road and Cherry Road, Old Westbury.

The addition of these sites further expands New York’s already vast vaccine distribution network. Not only has New York previously opened 13 state-run mass vaccination sites, but also in order to meet the Governor’s mandate to ensure the fair and equitable distribution of the vaccine, sites have been established to ensure those New Yorkers living in underserved communities have direct access to the vaccine. This includes six joint state-FEMA community-based vaccination sites, the Yankee Stadium mass vaccination site, and more than 145 community-based pop-up sites in public housing developments, churches and community centers.