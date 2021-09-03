UJA-Federation’s Concert Supports Annual Campaign

Local music fans and philanthropists celebrated UJA-Federation of New York’s Al Berg Summerfest Concert on Aug. 11 at the Arts Plaza Lawn of Tilles Center LIU Post. The outdoor event, which returned in-person after last year’s virtual festivities, raised funds to support UJA’s Annual Campaign. The event followed local COVID-19 health and safety guidelines.

The annual celebration, offered through UJA-Federation’s New Leadership Campaign, recognized a number of local community leaders for their extraordinary efforts during the last 18 months of the pandemic through UJA’s partner Jewish Community Centers.

Honorees who received the prestigious Robert S. Boas Community Leadership Award included Adam Cole of Commack, Stephanie Faust of Roslyn, Yehuda Mor of Atlantic Beach, Fred Richman of Jericho, Shauna Richman of Jericho and Jim Wagler of Fresh Meadows, Queens.

Faust used her skills as a photographer during the pandemic to participate in the Front Steps Project. Her work documenting local families on their front porches raised more than $18,000 for UJA partner Sid Jacobson JCC’s Community Needs Bank.

Fred Richman, immediate past president of the Barry & Florence Friedberg JCC, swiftly and efficiently led the agency through a challenging time. Fred utilized his expansive leadership skills to guide the agency throughout the pandemic, helping the JCC best serve its vulnerable clients and improve the quality of life for so many in the community.

Shauna Richman is an active volunteer at UJA partner the Mid-Island Y JCC. Her hard work includes weekly meal deliveries, providing various families with holiday gifts through the Grant-a-Wish program, and acting as an ambassador for the JCC, encouraging friends and family to volunteer.

The evening began with a cocktail party under a tent. Guests then found their seats under another tent where a program focused on the work of UJA-Federation. Later in the evening, popular recording artist Adam Lambert, known to many from American Idol and his collaboration with the legendry band Queen, took the stage and brought the Summerfest guests to their feet.

Natalia and Adam Good; and Lindsay and Alex Shapses chaired this year’s Summerfest Concert. Vera and Todd Richman chaired this year’s New Leadership Campaign.

Summerfest was produced by a small group of UJA-Federation donors. Proceeds from this event benefit UJA-Federation of New York’s annual campaign. For more information, visit www.ujafedny.org.

—Submitted by the UJA-Federation of New York