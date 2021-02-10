Two High School Students Give Back With Valentine’s Fundraiser

Two Long Island High School freshman Chloe Siegel (Roslyn) and Sarah Sukoff (Huntington) have joined forces to create a fundraiser to raise money for the Birthday Wishes Organization in Hicksville.

Together, they are making and selling Valentine’s Day candy boxes with 100 percent of the proceeds going to funding birthday parties for children living in Long Island’s homeless shelters. Their goal is to raise $5,000, which will provide parties in a shelter for a year. So far the girls have sold more than 60 boxes, which cost $20 each. The girls are thrilled to help out children in need in our community and have been working tirelessly shopping for candy, filling and decorating the boxes.

To order a candy box, Venmo $20 to @Chloesiegell with the name you would like on the box, phone number and address. Must order by Feb. 12 at noon. Delivery is free for the Roslyn area only.

—Submitted by Gail Siegel