Town To Host “Shed the Meds” Pharmaceutical Drop-Off Event

Town of North Hempstead Supervisor Judi Bosworth and the Town Board, in partnership with Nassau County and the Nassau County Police Department, will be hosting a “Shed the Meds” pharmaceutical drop-off event on Saturday, Sept. 12, from 8 a.m. to 12 p.m. at North Hempstead Beach Park (south lot) in Port Washington.

“This event is designed to keep potentially dangerous pharmaceuticals out of the hands of our children and can help protect our environment well,” said Supervisor Judi Bosworth. “Pharmaceuticals that are improperly disposed of can end up in our landfills and drinking water. We are making it easy for our residents to dispose of their pharmaceuticals in a safe manner.”

Accepted items will include: prescriptions, prescription patches, prescription medications, prescription ointments, over-the-counter medications, vitamins, sample medications and medications for pets.

Needles, sharps, aerosol cans, thermometers, ointments (liquid or lotion), hydrogen peroxide, inhalers, biohazardous waste, and medication from businesses will not be accepted .

For more information on this event, call 311 or 516-869-6311.