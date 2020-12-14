Town Selected As Winner In Landscape Design Challenge

North Hempstead Town Supervisor Judi Bosworth, Councilmember Peter Zuckerman and the Town Board are excited to announce that the Town has been selected as a winner in the All-America Selections’ 2020 Landscape Design Challenge. This year’s theme was “Make An Entrance” and asked participants to show their creativity by highlighting garden entrances. The Town’s Clark Botanic Garden in Albertson was selected as a third place winner in the competition.

“We were so proud to learn of Clark Botanic Garden’s recognition by the All-America Selections,” town of North Hempstead Supervisor Judi Bosworth said. “This is a testament to our incredible Parks Department team including our Commissioner of Parks and Recreation Arnyce Foster-Hernandez, Town Horticulturist Bonnie Klein, and the wonderful staff working at Clark Botanic Garden. I am glad they have been recognized for their passion, dedication and extraordinary efforts.”

“Clark Botanic Garden is a hidden gem in our community,” councilmember Peter Zuckerman said. “The staff at Clark works hard to make the garden a beautiful and welcoming environment for our residents. We appreciate the All-America Selections in recognizing Clark with this honor.”

All-America Selections is an independent nonprofit organization that tests new and never-before-sold varieties for the home gardener. They work to promote new garden varieties and recognize superior garden performances.

—Submitted by the Town of North Hempstead