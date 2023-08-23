Town Of North Hempstead To Host 9/11 Service

On Monday, Sept. 11, 2023, the Town of North Hempstead will host a 9/11 Memorial Service at 8:15 a.m. at Manhasset Valley Park, located on East Shore Road and Northern Blvd. All are welcome to the ceremony.

“This year marks the 22nd Anniversary of these tragic attacks on America, and we will once again commemorate the day and honor those we have lost with this special ceremony at the Town’s 9/11 Memorial at Manhasset Valley Park,” Supervisor Jennifer DeSena stated. “56 North Hempstead residents lost their lives in the attacks, so it is especially significant that we come together as a community each year to honor their memory. The passage of time does not diminish the tragedy that our nation suffered, so please join us as we remember these loved ones and the brave heroism of our first responders who answered the call that day.”

“Once again we gather to commemorate those we lost in the tragic events of September 11th twenty-two years ago. Our somber reflection may be a public expression, a celebration and tribute or an immensely private and personal moment of grief and resolution. May we continue to heal and rededicate ourselves to a better world and share in the promise to “Never Forget”, said Town Clerk Ragini Srivastava.

The Town of North Hempstead September 11th Memorial at Manhasset Valley Park features a stately 19-foot-long steel beam from the World Trade Center.

If you have any questions, please call the Office of the Town Clerk at 516-869-7610.

—Submitted by the Town of North Hempstead