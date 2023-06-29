Town Of North Hempstead Adoption Spotlight

Shadow is a 7 year old Jindo mix with an adventurous spirit. He loves to spend time outside, go for long walks on the trail, and play with tennis balls. He is a seasoned pro at our agility course- he especially loves the tunnel. Shadow can be aloof at times, which is typical of the Jindo breed, but he absolutely enjoys the company of his human companions. He can’t resist a good scratching session. Shadow gets along well with dogs of his own size, but would do best in a home without small sized dogs, cats, or other small pets.

Strappy is a 1 year old Retriever/Hound mix that came to the shelter from an overcrowded shelter in Georgia. He is a fun loving, high energy, and affectionate boy that is ready to be your adventure partner. He seems to know some commands but needs help keeping focus. He would thrive in an active home dedicated to continuing his training. Strappy is thrilled to meet everyone and while his previous shelter described him as dog friendly, he has not been dog tested yet. A meeting with any other dogs in the home would have to be done at the adoption appointment.

Mimi is a 1 year old Catahoula mix that came through the shelter connection’s rescue program from an overcrowded southern shelter. She is quite petite at only 30 pounds but has a big personality. She is energetic, fun-loving, and affectionate. Shelter staff has been working with her on commands and she has made great progress. Mimi gets along with other dogs and all humans she meets. She would do well in an active home with some dog experience dedicated to continuing her training.

If you are interested in learning more about any of the featured dogs, please call (516)869-6311 or email animalshelter@northhempsteadny.gov to learn more.

The shelter is currently facilitating adoptions through appointment only. If you arrive at the shelter without an appointment to meet a dog, they may not be able to assist you.

Please call the shelter during working hours (Mon. to Fri. 9AM-4PM; Sat. 10AM-4PM) for more information, the adoption process at the shelter, and to confirm availability. Please go to www.theshelterconnection.org for more information and directions to the shelter.

—From the Town of North Hempstead Animal Shelter website