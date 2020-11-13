Town Launches Customer Care Software

North Hempstead first in State to use the modern, intuitive Citizenserve

North Hempstead Town Supervisor Judi Bosworth and the Town Board are proud to announce the unveiling of the first phase of the new Citizenserve software platform. Using this software the Town will provide online Building Department services for residents. North Hempstead will be the first municipality in New York State to use Citizenserve.

“This modern, intuitive, and easy-to-use software system will provide complete customer care to help our municipality provide online services to our residents,” said Supervisor Judi Bosworth. “With the COVID-19, we saw how important it was to be able to connect with our residents using technology. Citizenserve will help enhance the building department processes by making it quicker by decreasing waiting times, submitting applications, and paying for applications online. The goal will be to eventually manage the entire permit and licensing system online from intake, through plans review and on to inspections.”

The Citizenserve portal can be accessed directly at www.myTONH.com and will enable users to submit building applications, apply for park permits and pay for these applications online. The first phase will allow online submissions of residential permits, records request, and professional licenses. Access for commercial submissions will come soon after.