Town Hosts Virtual Valentine’s Day Program

Town Clerk Wayne Wink, Supervisor Judi Bosworth and the North Hempstead Town Board are proud to announce that the Town will be broadcasting a virtual Valentine’s Day Program celebrating love and marriage. In previous years, the Town Clerk hosts a Valentine luncheon where couples married 40+ years participated in a Renewal of the Vows Ceremony. The event, now in its twelfth year, allows couples to reaffirm their commitment and celebrate their marriages.

“While our celebrations might look a bit different this year, we are so happy to be able to still host this event to honor the love and commitment our North Hempstead couples have for each other,” said Supervisor Judi Bosworth. “We hope couples around the Town join us for this virtual ceremony in celebration of the renewal of their vows.”

“This joyous occasion allows us to celebrate and honor love in our Town,” said Town Clerk Wayne Wink. “Albeit different, this year’s program will highlight relationships that have withstood the test of time and have survived the pandemic era. These couples are extraordinary examples of love for our community.”

This year’s ceremony will highlight three couples in different stages of marriage: Jack and Barbara Afonso from Williston Park, married for 55 years; Marianne and Juan Barrios from New Hyde Park, married for 25 years; and Anjali and Ryan Singh from New Hyde Park, married almost 3 months.

In addition to appearing on the Town’s social media channels, the program will be broadcast on the Town’s award winning government access television station, North Hempstead TV (NHTV). Residents will be able to watch the programs on channel 18 or 63 on Cablevision and channel 46 on Verizon FIOS or by visiting: www.mynhtv.com.

Tune in daily beginning Monday, February 15 through February 19 at 7 a.m., 11 a.m., and 5 p.m. to watch on NHTV. The program will also premiere on the Town’s Facebook page on Monday, February 15 at 9 a.m.