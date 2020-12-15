Town Extends Outdoor Dining And Other Uses Into 2021

With temperatures dropping, North Hempstead Town Supervisor Judi Bosworth and the town board unanimously approved a local law designed to further assist small businesses impacted by COVID-19 at a recent meeting held on Nov. 19. The measure is in response to the pandemic, which has led to reduced indoor capacity for businesses. The legislation allows restaurants, public assembly uses, and certain personal service uses to continue operating outdoors until May 1, 2021, unless state restrictions limiting interior occupancy are repealed.

“Our local businesses are the lifeblood of our communities,” Bosworth said. “We must make it easy for them to operate outdoors through the winter, while still keeping their customers safe. It is our hope that the addition of outdoor heaters and the use of outdoor tents will encourage residents to continue supporting our local businesses.”

Businesses participating in this initiative and using outdoor heaters and temporary tents must do so in compliance with the New York State Fire Code, the Nassau County Fire Ordinance, and the applicable permit provisions of the town code.

This effort is part of the town’s “Lift Up Local” initiative, which was designed by Supervisor Bosworth’s internal Business Recovery Response Workgroup. The group’s goal is to find ways to help businesses that have been impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic. The Workgroup, which includes members of the Town Board, has helped establish dining in local parks, expanded outdoor dining programs, created a “parklet” dining program, and facilitated street closures to help attract customers.

—Submitted by the Town of North Hempstead