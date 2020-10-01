Town Continues Remote Exercise Classes For Seniors

Supervisor Judi Bosworth and the town board have announced that Project Independence (PI), the town’s aging-in-place initiative, will continue to offer at-home exercise classes for seniors through the end of the year. In April, keeping with recommendations to stay at home whenever possible, the Town transitioned to hosting the free senior exercise classes remotely.

“As the pandemic persists, we are proud to continue offering these remote exercise classes,” Bosworth said. “It is important to provide our seniors with an opportunity to stay fit and active at home. Technology has truly enabled us to remain connected in spite of the pandemic. After receiving so much positive feedback about our virtual programming, both online and on television, extending these services is a common-sense decision.”

The PI exercise classes are broadcasted on the town’s public access television station, North Hempstead TV (NHTV). Residents will be able to watch the programs on channel 18 or 63 on Cablevision and channel 46 on Verizon FIOS. Episodes can also be accessed on demand on www.mynhtv.com/fitness. Additionally, reruns will air on Sundays and Saturdays at 10 a.m. and 1 p.m. and weekdays at 6 p.m. The program schedule is subject to change, continue to check mynhtv.com/schedule for the latest updates. For more information on the Town of North Hempstead or Project Independence, visit www.northhempsteadny.gov. Classes will air on weekdays at 10 a.m., 1 p.m. and 6 p.m. as follows:

Exercise Class Schedule:Monday:

10 a.m. Yoga with Mike

1 p.m. Fitness with Margaret

6 p.m. Exercise Class

Tuesday:

10 a.m. Dance Fitness with Margaret

1 p.m. Yoga with Suzanne

6 p.m. Exercise Class

Wednesday:

10 a.m. – Fitness with Mike

1 p.m. – Yoga with Rebecca

6 p.m. – Exercise Class

Thursday:

10 a.m. Tai Chi with Joe

1 p.m. Fitness with Margaret

6 p.m. Exercise Class

Friday:

10 a.m. Chair Yoga with Rebecca, Mike or Suzanne (Restorative Yin with Rebecca will be held every

3rd of Friday of the month)

1 p.m. Tai Chi with Joe

6 p.m. Exercise Class

—Submitted by the Town of North Hempstead