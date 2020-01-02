Town Approves Capital Plan

The Town of North Hempstead (TONH) recently approved its capital plan for 2020-24, which includes $55.39 million in capital improvements in the general fund. The plan includes a number of projects in Roslyn, Manhasset and Port Washington.

Some of the major planned projects included in the capital plan are wetland restoration along the Hempstead Harbor Shoreline Trail, a project to study the feasibility of a water management system, which would use storm water collected at both the Solid Waste Management Authority landfills and at the Harbor Links Golf Course in Port Washington, improvements to the Clark Botanic Garden, a feasibility study to make recommendations on expanding and improving the Trap-Neuter-Return (TNR) program, which is currently in place, as well as the potential for creating a new cat shelter program.

The town will fund the 2020 portion of the general fund’s capital improvements with $9.5 million dollars in bond authorizations after accounting for grants and existing funding. The capital plan also includes $7.6 million in grants, $33.5 million for various town projects awarded by FEMA, $4.2 million for road repaving for residential and industrial roads, $400,000 for road drainage, $1 million for sidewalk improvements and an additional $1 million for concrete road work throughout the TONH.

“This year’s five-year capital plan continues to focus on a wide variety of infrastructure projects for the town,” Supervisor Judi Bosworth said in a press release. “As any homeowner knows, most maintenance projects are not glamorous, but they are very necessary and that is what we try to address with our five-year capital plan. It is our goal to keep the town structurally sound and safe and to maintain a great quality of life into the future. We will also be concentrating on environmental projects including the installation of a vehicle wash station at our Roslyn Highway Yard.”

Ongoing projects cited in the general fund include the rehabilitation of the Leeds Pond culvert, various improvements to the town dock in Port Washington, Manorhaven Beach Park, the creation of a 9/11 memorial at Manhasset Valley Park, as well as phase one of the North Hempstead Beach Park visioning project and more. According to the TONH, the Leeds Pond Culvert rehabilitation project will develop a new overflow culvert, which will be constructed north of the culvert at the location where there is an existing outflow to the bay, requiring a spillway entrance to maintain the pond elevation and a shallow coffer dam until construction across the road is completed.

Along with improvements to areas in the TONH, the capital plan will also be funding a number of projects for the town hall, including upgrades to HVAC system, as well as improvements to make the building more Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA) compliant.

There is also a plan to implement a project which will digitize all of the building department’s records. This includes property records, historical documents, deeds, drawings, certificates of occupancy and more.

“This project will safeguard records in the event of flood or fire and will make them available to be viewed online,” town officials said in a statement.

For more information about the capital plan, or to view a full list of projects, visit www.northhempsteadny.gov/capitalplan.