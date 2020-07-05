TONH Senior FunDay Monday Series Goes Virtual For 2020

The Town of North Hempstead Supervisor Judi Bosworth and the Town Board have announced that this year’s 2020 FunDay Monday series will be held virtually and broadcast on North Hempstead TV (NHTV) channel 18 or 63 on Cablevision and channel 46 on Verizon FIOS or by visiting www.mynhtv.com. The program will begin airing on July 6, 2020. Each Monday throughout the summer, residents can tune in from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. to see a new episode. A special Salute to our Veterans and Armed Forces will air on August 24.

“I know that many of our seniors look forward to attending our FunDay Monday events during the summer,” said Supervisor Judi Bosworth. “Our virtual programming is designed to provide a unique experience that includes fun and engaging activities, while continuing to maintain social distancing guidelines.”

Organized and hosted by the Town’s Department of Community Services, the virtual FunDay Monday series will offer seniors from throughout the Town with the opportunity to enjoy exciting programming from home. This change to virtual events for the summer will help maintain social distancing guidelines and protect residents from the spread of coronavirus.

For more information, call 311 or 516-869-6311.