TONH Offers Free Customer Parking on Weekends

– North Hempstead Town Supervisor Judi Bosworth, Council Member Veronica Lurvey and the Town Board remind residents that free parking is available in the Town Hall parking lot, located on Andrew Street, on weekends. The lot is open from 7 a.m. to midnight on both Saturdays and Sundays.

“We invite and encourage residents to dine and shop locally in Manhasset,” said Supervisor Bosworth. “It’s important to support our local businesses and the shops that are vital to our downtowns. We hope this parking option will allow visitors to support their favorite stores or check out a new one.”

“We want to encourage shoppers to take advantage of all that Plandome Road has to offer,” said Council Member Lurvey. “The addition of new signage about the parking at Town Hall on the weekends will encourage people to spend more time exploring Manhasset.”

Individuals who park their vehicles outside of the permitted hours will be subject to fines and towing. Ten spots in the lot will be reserved for Town employees; and the Town may suspend public parking in the event of a weather event.

For more information contact the Town’s 311 Call Center at 311 or 516-869-6311.