To Our Amazing Board of Education, Administration, Teachers and Staff of the Roslyn Public Schools

During the Thanksgiving season, the Parent Faculty Associations of the Roslyn Public Schools are taking a moment to reflect on the remarkable individuals in our school community who greatly impact the lives of our children on a daily basis, as well as our own lives.

With deep gratitude and appreciation, the PFAs are thrilled to honor, celebrate, and acknowledge YOU for your exceptional efforts in shaping the young minds of Roslyn’s youth. Your consistent dedication, drive, and care demonstrate your commitment to this important work every single day.

We would like to seize this opportunity to recognize and appreciate your hard work, creativity, and incredible commitment to supporting our children throughout the past year. Your dedication has provided our children with unparalleled academic and emotional support, setting Roslyn as an extraordinary example for other districts to emulate not only locally, but across the country.

A round of applause for the hardworking administrators who tirelessly ensure that the Roslyn schools operate smoothly and provide a safe environment for our children. Our gratitude knows no bounds for the teachers who not only educate but also nurture and support our children, often prioritizing their needs above their own. We extend our heartfelt thanks to the staff who form the backbone of maintaining clean, well-maintained buildings that are essential to our children’s well-being.

We express our gratitude to the dedicated staff members who transport our children to and from school, ensuring their safety and well-being throughout the journey. We extend our heartfelt thanks to the support staff, our security team and food service workers who consistently go above and beyond their assigned responsibilities. You demonstrate exceptional commitment in everything you do.

A special thank you goes out to the coaches who inspire a passion for sports in children, teaching them the value of teamwork and helping them develop their skills. Your dedication and mentorship have a profound impact on the lives of our young athletes.

We would like to extend our appreciation to the dedicated members of the Board of Education for their commitment and invaluable service. Your dedication plays a crucial role in shaping the education of our children. Additionally, we express our heartfelt gratitude to those who generously volunteer their time and efforts to support the education of our children. Your contributions are truly commendable and greatly appreciated.

In recognition of everyone’s ongoing dedication, the PFAs of each Roslyn Public School and SEPTA are delighted to express our gratitude by making a donation in your honor to the 2023 Annual Thanksgiving Turkey Drive. This meaningful contribution supports members of our community, brightening their Thanksgiving holiday with a complete and wholesome meal.

We hope that this gesture, along with our heartfelt words, convey just how essential you are in the lives of those you inspire.

Thank you, thank you, thank you from the bottom of our hearts.

—Roslyn Parent Faculty Associations