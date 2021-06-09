Three Local Residents Honored For Their Support Against Alzheimer’s

The Alzheimer’s Foundation of America (AFA) recently honored Robert Catell (Garden City), Arthur Laitman, Esq. (Roslyn), and Andrew Winston (East Hills) for their longtime support of AFA and the fight against Alzheimer’s disease. The three men were honored as part of a golf outing, which took place on April 19 at the Glen Head Country Club.

“Robert, Arthur and Andrew are extremely passionate about helping families affected by Alzheimer’s disease,” AFA President & CEO Charles J. Fuschillo, Jr. said. “We are proud to honor them for everything they have done to support the Alzheimer’s Foundation of America. They are truly making a difference in the fight against Alzheimer’s disease.”

“The Alzheimer’s Foundation of America is extraordinarily grateful to Robert, Arthur and Andrew for their many efforts to improve the lives of people living with Alzheimer’s disease, their families and caregivers,” Bert E. Brodsky, AFA’s founder and board chairman said. “We are pleased to recognize these three special individuals for giving back and helping others.”

Catell is chairman of the Advanced Energy Research and Technology Center at Stonybrook University. He is the past chairman of the Board of Directors of the United States Energy Association and former Chairman and CEO of the Keyspan Corporation.

Laitman, Esq., has served on AFA’s Board of Director since 2018. He is a partner with the law firm of Rosenberg, Fortuna and Laitman, LLP. in Garden City, where he practices commercial, corporate and real estate litigation.

Winston is the co-owner of Metropolitan Abstract Corporation, which provides full title insurance services to the real estate industry.

The Alzheimer’s Foundation of America is a nonprofit organization whose mission is to provide support, services and education to individuals, families and caregivers affected by Alzheimer’s disease and related dementias nationwide and fund research for better treatment and a cure. Individuals who are interested in supporting AFA, or who would like to learn more about the programs and services it offers, can visit www.alzfdn.org or call 866-232-8484.

—Submitted by the Alzheimer’s Foundation of America