The Long Island Music Hall Grants North Shore Students Scholarships

The Long Island Music Hall of Fame (LIMHOF) recently announced the awarding of its 2020 student scholarships. This year LIMHOF acknowledged five students with the Distinction in Music award and an additional five students with the Merit in Music award for their accomplishments. All ten students are from Long Island and plan to pursue music studies in college.

This year’s applications came from all four counties and the winners represent Bayside, Brooklyn, Elwood, Franklin Square, Half Hallow Hills, Hampton Bays, Huntington, North Babylon, Roslyn Heights, Sayville and Smithtown. Students in Brooklyn, Nassau, Queens and Suffolk counties are eligible to apply for the scholarships. This program is in addition to other programs that the Long Island Music Hall of Fame sponsors, including the Music Educator of Note and the High School Recognition Awards.

LIMHOF is able to provide these scholarships thanks to support received from the Long Island music community and from Jill’s Dreams, a foundation established in the name of, and in memory of former LIMHOF Board member Jill Nees-Russell. For 2020, an additional memorial scholarship in honor of Len Rothenberg, a longtime friend of LIMHOF, has been awarded.

LIMHOF celebrated each recipient’s dedication to music and supported their college plans. An outdoor reception was held where students were able to receive their awards, visit the Mobile Museum and celebrate their achievements.

“Long Island Music Hall of Fame is honored to have the opportunity to support and acknowledge accomplished high school seniors who are pursuing a future in music,” Tom Needham LIMHOF education chairman, said. “There were many amazing candidates and our committee was honored to be able to recognize some additional students. The talent that exists on Long Island is something we at LIMHOF want to celebrate. In addition to following their own dreams, we believe these students will encourage and inspire others.”

The 2020 Merit in Music Scholarship winners are:

Samuel Abramson of Half Hollow Hills High School, who will attend Ithaca College in the fall. He plans to major in music education.

“Sam’s commitment to music and theater are a testament to the kind of dedication he possesses in everything in which he chooses to take part,” Choral Director Dr. Danielle McRoy said. “He has become a true leader within the department, holding leadership roles in multiple organizations. What has impressed me most is his quiet dedication to grow and learn. His musical and vocal growth has been incredible.”

Rachel Schlesinger graduated from North Shore Hebrew Academy and is attending The University of Michigan. She plans to major in vocal performance.

“Rachel works diligently on her craft and takes instruction very well,” said Jennifer Toohey, Schlesinger’s vocal instructor. “She has strong work ethic paired with a generous and warm personality. She has a mature, full-bodied rich and beautiful sound and I have had the pleasure of observing her perform numerous operatic arias, art songs and scenes with elegance, focus and precise dramatic interpretation.”

For more information about these awards, the winners or education scholarships and grants offered by LIMHOF visit www.limusichalloffame.org/scholarshipsgrants or contact LIMHOF’s Board Member for Community Outreach, Kelly Leung atkellyl@limusichalloffame.org.

