The Friends Of The Cedarmere To Host Free Webinar

A free webinar will be launched on Sunday, Nov. 7 at 3 p.m. that explores William Cullen Bryant’s response to Reconstruction in his poetry, letters and journalism as he grapples with the devastation wrought by the Civil War and the lasting legacy of slavery. It draws a connection between Bryant, America’s first poet, and Amanda Gorman, a poet writing today about similar problems. Presented by The Friends of Cedarmere with actress Tzena Nicole, it is enlivened with historical images and an original musical composition.

The challenges in Bryant’s America in the decades following the Civil War, the political struggle over voting rights and the attempt to create a fledgling democracy, continue to this very day. What might we learn from Bryant to shed light on today’s threats to democracy?

This webinar is offered by the non-profit Friends of Cedarmere (friendsofcedarmere.org) to support the restoration of Bryant’s house and gardens and to provide programming that will make Bryant’s diverse accomplishments better known. Cedarmere, Bryant’s home at 225 Bryant Ave., Roslyn Harbor, is adjacent to Hempstead Harbor, on the North Shore of Long Island. Listed on the National Historical Register, it is a Nassau County Park and the spectacular grounds are open to the public under COVID-19 guidelines.

This webinar is offered by the non-profit Friends of Cedarmere (friendsofcedarmere.org) to support the restoration of Bryant's house and gardens and to provide programming that will make Bryant's diverse accomplishments better known. Cedarmere, Bryant's home at 225 Bryant Ave., Roslyn Harbor, is adjacent to Hempstead Harbor, on the North Shore of Long Island. Listed on the National Historical Register, it is a Nassau County Park and the spectacular grounds are open to the public under COVID-19 guidelines.

—Submitted by Friends of the Cedarmere