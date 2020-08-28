The Bryant Library Open for Browsing

Let me start by wishing you and your families continued safety and health through what has been a difficult time.

I am happy to report that The Bryant Library is open for browsing. We are also continuing our curbside pickup. It has been wonderful to see so many of our patrons visiting us again in person. Our programs for children, teens and adults continue to be through our Zoom platform and will most likely be that way through the end of the year. You can continue to take advantage of our downloadable services such as Overdrive, Kanopy and Hoopla.

We continue to monitor the situation very closely and we will continue to follow the guidelines set by both New York State and Nassau County.

For your safety, all staff and patrons in the main building must wear a facial covering. We also recommend and will enforce social distancing. The building has been reconfigured to offer you and the staff the six feet of social distance that is recommended to keep everyone safe. It is also advised to use the hand sanitizer set up throughout the Library. All materials continue to be quarantined for the recommended times.

The Library has installed an air purifying system to continuously clean the air through our HVAC system. We are in the process of installing sneeze guards and we are encouraging contactless service.

The Friends Bookstore is open as well for limited hours with social distancing. All visitors to the bookstore must wear a facial covering when entering the store.

Like you, we look forward to a time when things are more normal than not. The Bryant Library staff is here to assist you as we get through this pandemic together.

Please be assured that your safety and the safety of the staff is always the priority of this administration.

On behalf of everyone at Bryant Library, we wish you continued health and safety.

Thank you.

Victor Caputo,

Library Director