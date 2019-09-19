Tennis Club Participates In U.S. Open

Children from Christopher Morley Tennis were recently given the opportunity to participate in an on-court tennis demonstration and coin toss at the U.S. Open, which was held at the USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center in Flushing. All the attendees were members of Net Generation, the USTA’s official youth tennis brand. USTA’s Net Generation program works in partnership with Christopher Morley Tennis to provide quality youth tennis programs alongside a well-rounded educational experience to local players.

Twenty four children from the Christopher Morley Tennis Club were given the opportunity to run a lap around the court and meet professional tennis players such as Pablo Carreno Busta, David Goffin, Magda Linette and Iga Swiatek. The children also participated in a coin toss and were allowed to keep a unique commemorative NetGen coin from the USTA. Following the event, the children and their families were given a free grounds pass for the day.

Hilary Bressler, the executive director for Christopher Morley Tennis, has been in the tennis industry for 24 years. This was the first year that Bressler was involved in planning the event.

“It was a really great day,” Bressler said. “The kids were able to get on the court and participate in an event that will give them memories of a lifetime.” Director of tennis Ricardo Aguirre and professional tennis coach, Marilyn Superville also participated in the event.

Eric was one of the children who attended the event. He participated in the coin toss and met with professional tennis player Pablo Carreno Busta. Eric’s favorite part of the event was playing tennis on the court.

Dora also enjoyed participating in the event. She was part of the team which ran a lap around the court and the crowd waved. Christopher Morley Tennis was part of more than 60 groups nationwide that were invited to participate in the US Open in this capacity as part of Net Generation.

Christopher Morley Tennis is located at 500 Searingtown Rd. in Roslyn. For more information on the various tennis programs at Christopher Morley Tennis, visit www.cmttennis.com or email executive director Hilary Bressler at hbressler@cmttennis.com.