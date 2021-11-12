Temple To Hold Informative Evening On Transgender Community

Temple Beth Sholom Sisterhood & the TBS Social Action Committee invite you to attend a provocative and informative evening to learn about and understand the issues facing the transgender community on Monday, Nov. 15, at 7:45 p.m. The event is free and open to the public, but advance registration is required as are masks.

Rabbi Cara Weinstein Rosenthal, associate rabbi at Temple Beth Sholom, will introduce the presentation, followed by a personal narrative by Jessica Potak, a transgender woman, and a presentation by David Rosenthal, DO, PhD, founding medical director of Northwell Health’s Center for Transgender Care. The program, “The Journey of the Authentic Self,” will include an overview of medical affirmation and of hate crimes that have impacted the transgender community. Wende Jager-Hyman, chair of the Social Action Committee, will moderate a Q&A at the end of the program.

The program will take place at Temple Beth Sholom, 401 Roslyn Rd., Roslyn Heights, NY 11577 (Masks Required), but will be also available via Zoom. Donations/sponsorships are appreciated and will go towards future programs. Visit, www.tbsroslyn.org to register online. For further information, contact the temple office at 516-621-2288.

—Submitted by Temple Beth Sholom