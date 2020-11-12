Temple Sinai To Hold Virtual Author Event

Temple Sinai of Roslyn is excited to welcome Sandra Tankoos, author of Two Jews = Three Shuls, for a virtual Author’s Talk on Monday, Nov. 16 at 7:30 p.m. Now a resident of Florida, Tankoos set her murder mystery on Long Island, where she was a high school teacher, entrepreneur and former president of Temple Sinai.

When a well-respected rabbi is found murdered in his synagogue, many of the congregants become suspects. Tankoos, who started writing the book after her presidency and completed it once she retired, hopes that after reading the novel “people will understand what those involved in religious life feel towards each other, despite their differences.”

The program, sponsored by Sinai Reads, will be held via Zoom. For log-in information, please contact Adrianne Rubin, Director of Adult Engagement, at arubin@mysinai.org.