Taylor Hicks To Perform At My Father’s Place

Grammy award winner and American Idol star, Taylor Hicks will be performing at the legendary My Father’s Place at the Roslyn Hotel on Oct. 11 at 8 p.m. Opening for the show will be singer, songwriter and producer Paul Loren, who will be performing an R&B/Jazz mix. As Hicks’ gears up for the release of his new record, which is set to debut later this year, attendees will experience an intoxicating blend of soul, blues, country and rock & roll.

“I wanted to try out some new songs and really make it an intimate performance,” Hicks said. The audience will hear a haunting version of Hicks’ newest single “Six Strings and Diamond Rings,” as well as songs that many will recognize from American Idol and some classic covers.

“It’s going to be a great time with a lot of great music,” Hicks said. “I love doing intimate shows because I can be up close with the fans, I call it ‘Idol Up Close.’”

Hicks is also known for his cover of the military tribute song “Nineteen.” For this tour, Hicks decided to team up with NS2 Serves, a nonprofit organization, which helps veterans by providing valuable IT training and employment assistance, at no cost to the veterans. NS2 Serves has helped more than 300 veterans secure jobs in high-tech careers since it was founded in 2013.

“NS2 Serves is a wonderful organization that really affects the lives of veterans positively,” Hicks said. “I have always wanted to be associated with Veterans Affairs, even before American Idol. It’s always been something that’s been extremely important to me. It’s a really small gesture of how we…how I can give back.”

Hicks describes his newest album as a labor of love. Hicks draws his inspiration from artist Jackson Brown. His upcoming album will feature a lot of soulful and classic R&B undertones.

“I’ve been recording at Southern Ground Studios in Nashville, Tennessee for quite some time,” Hicks said. “I wanted to make the right kind of record for me.”

Aside from working on his upcoming release, Hicks is also the host of a television series called State Plate. The premise of the show is for Hicks to “taste his way across the United States on a quest to assemble plates that represent each state’s most historic, famous and tastiest foods. Along the way, he visits farms, ranches, markets and festivals, in order to uncover the stories and legends behind each state’s unique food traditions.” Seasons 1-3 recently launched on Amazon Prime Video.

“In the south you tour both music and food,” Hicks said. “Being in the restaurant business, music and food go hand-in-hand. I’ve enjoyed it ever since,” Hicks said about his television series.

Hicks’ will be performing in venues along the East Coast from Oct. 10-24. He described this particular tour as “intimate and really impactful.”

For upcoming shows and local tour dates, visit www.taylorhicks.com. My Father’s Place is located at 1221 Old Northern Blvd. in Roslyn. For tickets, visit www.myfathersplace.com. Tickets are approximately $40 per person.