Supervisor Bosworth And Town Board Approve 2022-26 Capital Plan

Supervisor Judi Bosworth, Council Member Mariann Dalimonte, and the Town Board unanimously approved the Town’s 2022-2026 five-year capital plan, which includes improvements to infrastructure, parks upgrades and road repaving. The $116,829,854 plan will be funded with a combination of borrowing, grants and existing cash.

“The upcoming five-year capital plan will continue to improve the town’s infrastructure and facilities to ensure its useful life for future generations,” said Supervisor Bosworth. “We carefully designed the capital plan to reduce the amount of outstanding debt and burden to taxpayers.”

“Our capital plan serves as a road map for the town’s public works projects,” stated Council Member Dalimonte. “I have worked hard to ensure that significant initiatives are being planned for our district.”

Upcoming projects for 2022 will include:

The first phase of work planned for North Hempstead Beach Park, containing items from the visioning process for the northern portion of the park and the rehabilitation of the shoreline on the park’s north end.

Construction for the walls and coping system at Manorhaven Beach Park’s Pool.

Large-scale infrastructure and drainage improvements at our Solid Waste Management facilities and transfer station.

The installation of a vehicle and truck wash bay at the Roslyn Highway Yard.

Park improvements at Blumenfeld Family Park.

Infrastructure improvements for North Hempstead’s Animal Shelter.

Continued design improvements to Robert Dayton Park and its nearby shoreline.

Projects that began or were completed in 2021 included:

Dredging of the boat ramp at Manorhaven Beach Park.

Port Washington Safe Routes to School sidewalk and roadway improvements.

Mill Pond Park curbing and parallel parking installation.

Upgrading of the electrical service and boiler system at Michael J. Tully Park.

Residential and industrial roadway resurfacing.

Concrete roadway and sidewalk rehabilitation.

For a complete list of projects visit www.northhempsteadny.gov/capitalplan.

—Submitted by the Town of North Hempstead