Superintendent Allison Brown Honored By SEPTA

Roslyn’s Special Education Parent Teacher Association (SEPTA) named Superintendent Allison Brown as their 2020-2021 Special Honoree during a surprise ceremony on June 4, 2021. During the ceremony, Ms. Brown was also presented with a proclamation from Mayor of East Hills Michael Koblenz, declaring June 4, 2021 as Allison Brown Day in East Hills. The proclamation was awarded for her exceptional stewardship and academic leadership of the Roslyn School District.

“I share this award with the members of the Roslyn Board of Education who supported my

leadership, all the students who have listened, the faculty who have worked and taught

and counseled, the staff who have maintained the schools as a functioning entity, and

my fellow administrators who have graciously shared their insights and reflections during these challenging times,” said Superintendent Brown.