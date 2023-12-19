Sub-Zero Ribbon Cutting

Last month, the Greater Roslyn Chamber of Commerce was pleased to coordinate the ribbon cutting of new member Sub-Zero Group East, a local distributor for Sub-Zero, Wolf, and Cove, an American manufacturer of luxury residential kitchen appliances including refrigeration, cooking products, and dishwashers.

Headquartered at 170 Mineola Ave., Roslyn Heights, Zero Group East (SZGE) was in need of an upgrade and modernization of its existing 24,000-square-foot footprint, a space that includes both a showroom and the company’s executive offices.

Roslyn Chamber President Mimi Howard, VP of Events Lou Federico, VP of Marketing Barbara Kaplan, VP of Programs Melissa Spitalnick, and Alicia Brown, Kate Lumetta, Garnet Ardila, Howie Mann, and Graciela Hall joined in the festivities to welcome them.

Assemblymember Gina Sillitti was also in attendance to wish SZGE much success.

Bob Fava, President of Sub-Zero Group East, welcomed chamber members, contractors, and more to their beautiful facility along with Anthony Del Gaudio, Vice President of Sales. A beautiful and tasty buffet was available for all to enjoy foods prepared in their appliances.

The showroom features a fully operational demonstration kitchen to host educational events for designers and consumers to experience the superior functionality of the brand’s products firsthand. Other highlights include an inspirational wine grotto and a luxurious outdoor barbeque area with a retractable awning.

Their phone number is 516-953-3144, and their local website is www.subzero-wolf.com/locator/sub-zero-and-wolf-showroom-roslyn-heights. Esther Gabrielides, showroom manager, can be reached at Esther.Gabrielides@subzero.com.

—Submitted by the Roslyn Chamber of Commerce