St. Mary’s Food Pantry has had a great demand for food during this time of crisis and is running low on staples. We ask that you consider making a donation to the Food Pantry. Food donations and grocery store gift cards can be dropped off at Msgr. Ryan Hall at 440 Round Hill Rd., Roslyn Heights. Call Elsie Calderone at 626-1097 or e-mail her at outreachstmary7@gmail.com if you have any questions about donations or drop-off times.

Needed Food & Supplies Soup Peanut Butter Jelly Pasta Pasta Sauce Marconi & Cheese Tuna Fish Cookies Crackers Cereal Assorted Beans Corn Vegetables Paper Goods

Submitted by St. Mary’s Church