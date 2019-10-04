Skateboarder Injured In Hit-And-Run In Roslyn

The Third Squad reports the details of a vehicular accident involving a pedestrian that occurred on Wednesday, Oct. 2, at 6:04 p.m. in Roslyn.

According to detectives, the male victim, 30, was riding his skateboard in front of 317 Main St. and was struck by a white suburban heading northbound.

The operator of the vehicle left the scene and the male was transported to a local hospital. The male victim is currently in stable condition and suffering from numerous trauma injuries.

Third Squad Detectives request anyone with information regarding this incident to contact the Third Squad at 516-573-6352 or Nassau County Crime Stoppers at 1-800-244-TIPS. All callers will remain anonymous.