Sid Jacobson JCC’s Yellow Rose Event Raises Funds For Adult Day Programs

Sid Jacobson JCC’s Virtual Friendship Circle 2021, A Yellow Rose Event, held on Wednesday, Feb. 24, raised vital funds for the JCC’s Adult Day programs. The virtual event highlighted the incredible work of these programs, especially throughout the pandemic, and featured a performance by Tony nominee and Emmy winner Liz Callaway, the voice of Anastasia’s “Journey to the Past.”

“Though this year’s event looked different than years past, the important role these programs play for SJJCC’s clients and families has only grown,” remarked Denise Silverberg, Founder of the Friendship Circle Luncheon. “The support of our community means more now than ever before.”

The Adult Day Programs at Sid Jacobson JCC are a lifeline for families caring for a loved one with Alzheimer’s disease and other chronic conditions. For more than two decades, Sid Jacobson JCC has been recognized as a leader in Adult Day Programming and has served thousands of families from Long Island and the burroughs. These programs provide support for clients and families at most stages. The JCC is also home to the first-of-its-kind Young Onset Dementia program for individuals in their 30’s, 40’s and 50’s. Each year, the Friendship Circle Luncheon, A Yellow Rose Event, raises funds to help provide financial sustainability for these programs improving the lives of those afflicted with dementia and other chronic conditions as well as providing support and education for their families.

Raffle tickets can still be purchased for the chance to win prizes from Capital Grille, London Jewelers, and Michael Kors valued at $250 and over. Tickets can be purchased at

sjjcc.org/friendshipcircle and cost $100 for three tickets. Raffle drawings will be Friday, March 19.

To make a donation in support of Sid Jacobson JCC’s Adult Day programs, visit sjjcc.org/friendshipcircle.

To learn more about Sid Jacobson JCC’s Adult Day Programs, visit sjjcc.org/adultday or contact Joe Wasserman, LMSW, Supervisor of Specialized Services, jwasserman@sjjcc.org or 516.484.1545 ext. 236.