Sid Jacobson JCC’s 5K Raises More Than $150,000

Recently, a perfectly sunny and crisp fall day set the scene for Sid Jacobson JCC’s Stronger Than Cancer 5K Honoring Harvey Marx. The highly successful event raised more than $150,000 and had a turnout of more than 400 runners, walkers, volunteers and sponsors. All proceeds will directly benefit the JCC’s Nancy Marx Cancer Wellness Center (NMCWC) and its programs.

“Our community came together in a big way for the Stronger Than Cancer 5K, showing their support of the Nancy Marx Cancer Wellness Center and honoree Harvey Marx,” David Black, Executive Director, Sid Jacobson JCC, said. “The message that ‘together, we are stronger than cancer’ rang louder than ever and the feelings of hopefulness and strength were palpable.”

The Nancy Marx Cancer Wellness Center (NMCWC) provides much-needed programming, including exercise classes, discussion groups, counseling services and more. Programs are open to those living with cancer throughout all stages of treatment and survivorship while helping participants feel active, resilient, and empowered in body, mind and spirit. Thanks to proceeds from the Stronger Than Cancer 5K and other funding, 100 percent of these vital services are offered free of charge to participants.

This year’s event honored SJJCC board member Harvey Marx whose wife Nancy passed in November 2013 after battling Glioblastoma, an aggressive brain tumor, for five months. Marx wanted to honor Nancy’s memory and make sure that others facing cancer could receive free services, even without health insurance, in a caring, sympathetic environment. With the support of friends and family, in 2014, Marx proudly named SJJCC’s Nancy Marx Cancer Wellness Center. In the years since, the Center has grown to help nearly 1,000 individuals and their families face cancer with a community by their side.

To enroll yourself or a loved one in a NMCWC program, visit sjjcc.org/cancerwellness or contact Randy Hight, Director of NMCWC, 516-484-1545 ext. 213, rhight@sjjcc.org. To make a donation to the Nancy Marx Cancer Wellness Center, visit www.sjjcc.org/5K.

—Submitted by the Sid Jacobson JCC