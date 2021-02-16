Sid Jacobson JCC To Hold Yellow Rose Event

Join the Sid Jacobson JCC for a virtual event in support of their Adult Day Programs featuring a performance by Tony nominee and Emmy winner Liz Callaway, the voice of Anastasia’s “Journey to the Past”.

The Adult Day Programs at Sid Jacobson JCC are a lifeline for families caring for a loved one with Alzheimer’s disease and other chronic conditions. Each year, the Friendship Circle Luncheon, A Yellow Rose Event, raises vital funds that sustain these programs. Though our event may look different this year, the important role these programs play for clients and families has only grown. Your support means now more than ever before.

No cost to attend | donations are encouraged

donations of $250 and above will be recognized on our digital scroll of honor

raffles available | 3 for $100

individual prizes valued at $250 and over

Visit, www.classy.org/event/virtual-friendship-circle-2021-a-yellow-rose-event/e323859 to purchase tickets.