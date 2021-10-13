Sid Jacobson JCC Hosts Annual 5K Fundraiser

The Sid Jacobson JCC (SJJCC), the only full-service JCC on Long Island’s North Shore, is excited to announce this year’s annual Stronger Than Cancer 5K will be held on Sunday, Oct. 17, at 9:30 a.m. at the JCC in East Hills. All members of the community are invited to this family-friendly event where they can walk or run the JCC’s USATF certified course in East Hills.

Proceeds from the annual event will go to SJJCC’s Nancy Marx Cancer Wellness Center (NMCWC), which provides much-needed programming to those living with cancer throughout all stages from treatment to survivorship.

“This is the biggest fundraising event of the year for the Nancy Marx Cancer Wellness Center,” Randy Hight, Director of Nancy Marx Cancer Wellness Center, Sid Jacobson JCC, said. “We invite people young and old, families, and friends to take part in the 5K and become aware of the cancer survivorship services we provide.”

This year’s event will honor SJJCC board member Harvey Marx, whose wife Nancy passed away in November 2013 after battling Glioblastoma, an aggressive brain tumor, for five months. To honor Nancy, and with the support of friends and family, Marx proudly named SJJCC’s Nancy Marx Cancer Wellness Center in 2014 to offer financial and emotional support to others facing cancer. In the years since, NMCWC has grown to help nearly 1,000 individuals and their families face cancer with a community by their side.

“Nancy’s courage carries on through these programs every day,” Marx said. “With your support, the Nancy Marx Cancer Wellness Center will continue to thrive. Together, we really are stronger than cancer.”

SJJCC’s Nancy Marx Cancer Wellness Center (NMCWC) provides a variety of impactful programming including exercise classes, discussion groups, and counseling services, among many others. These programs are open to those living with cancer throughout all stages of treatment and survivorship while helping participants feel active, resilient, and empowered in body, mind and spirit. Thanks to proceeds from the Stronger Than Cancer 5K and other funding, 100 percent of these vital services are offered free of charge to participants.

The race will begin at 9:30 a.m. on the grounds of Sid Jacobson JCC and travel through Country Estates. The entry fee for the 5K is $25.

Safety precautions are subject to change based on NYS, DOH, and CDC guidelines. For more information about the Stronger Than Cancer 5K, to register, or to make a donation, visit sjjcc.org/5K or contact the event team at 516-484-1545 or events@sjjcc.org.

—Submitted by the Sid Jacobson JCC