Sid Jacobson JCC Announces Virtual Author Series

The Sid Jacobson JCC is proud to present its Author Breakfast and Book Signing Series 2020-21 lineup. From Oct. 8, through April 22, the JCC will virtually host five of today’s best-selling writers including Joan Lunden, Rachel Beanland, Jan Eliasberg, Darin Strauss and Charles Belfoure.

“The 2020-2021 Author Breakfast and Book Signing Series will look different than years past,” Elyse Ingber, director of Performance and Visual Arts, Sid Jacobson JCC, said. “Our shift to a virtual series brings the stories of these best-selling writers, told straight from their mouths, to the comfort of our attendees’ homes. We are so excited to offer this new experience.”

The 2020-21 Author Breakfast and Book Signing Series will kick off on Thursday, Oct. 8 with Joan Lunden, author of Why Did I Come Into This Room? The writer and acclaimed broadcast journalist will discuss her most candid and revealing book yet, delving into the various phases of aging with wit and humor. Completing the 2020 portion of the series is American author Rachel Beanland who will discuss her debut novel, Florence Adler Swims Forever, a saga following the Adler family in Atlantic City in 1934, on Thursday, Nov. 5.

The series will continue in 2021 on Thursday, Feb. 4, with Jan Eliasberg, author of Hannah’s War, an unforgettable love story during the final months of World War II, followed by author Darin Strauss discussing his fictional read The Queen of Tuesday, on Thursday, March 4. The series will conclude with New York Times bestselling author Charles Belfoure on Thursday, April 22, discussing his historical fiction The Faberge Secret.

All programs begin at 10:30 a.m. Tickets are now on sale for the series of five $100 members/$125 nonmembers, the two fall programs $50 members/$60 nonmembers, the three spring programs $75 members, $90 nonmembers, and individual programs $30 members//$35 nonmembers. To purchase tickets or to read full descriptions of the authors and their novels, visit sjjcc.org/culturalarts. For more information about the virtual 2020-2021 Author Breakfast and Book Signing Series, contact Elyse Ingber, director of Visual and Performance Arts at 516-484-1545 ext. 144 or eingber@sjjcc.org.

—Submitted by the Sid Jacobson JCC