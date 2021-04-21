Sid Jacobson JCC Announces Drive-In Concert Series

Roslyn News Staff
Goidel Law Group PLLC presents Sid Jacobson JCC’s Drive-In Concert Series, a three-part series featuring live performances by Let It Bleed, The Rolling Stones tribute band; BonJourney, BonJovi and Journey tribute band and Penny Lane and The Beatles tribute band. The concerts are on the following dates: Saturday, April 24, 7 p.m. is Let It Bleed, Saturday, May 15, at 7 p.m. is BonJourney, Saturday, June 26, at 7 p.m. is Penny Lane.

The drive-in concerts will take place at the Sid Jacobson JCC, 300 Forest Drive, East Hills. The fee for the concerts is $35 per show or $80 to attend all three events. All proceeds benefit SJCC’s Sustainability Fund which ensures the JCC’s footing within the community.

Attendees are encouraged to bring a nonperishable food donation to the concerts to benefit SJJCC’s Community Needs Bank.

For more information contanct Trisha Watro, PR/Communications Manager, 516-484-1545 ext. 130, twatro@sjjcc.org To learn more about the series and to purchase tickets, visit sjjcc.org/drivein.

—Submitted by the Sid Jacobson JCC

