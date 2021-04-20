Serious Auto Accident In Roslyn

The Sixth Squad reports the details of a serious auto accident that occurred at 4:49 p.m. on Wednesday, April 14, in Roslyn.

According to detectives, a 27 year old male operator of a box truck traveling eastbound was in a collision with a 36 year old male operator of a Ford van traveling west on Old Northern Boulevard, east of Tatterson Street.

A 32-year-old male passenger in the Ford van and the operator of the box truck were both injured and transported to an area hospital to be treated for non-life-threatening injuries. Both males are currently in stable condition.

The 36 year old male operator of the Ford van was also transported to an area hospital in critical condition, suffering from a head injury, broken ribs and a severe laceration to his left elbow. He is currently in stable condition. The investigation continues.

—Submitted by the Nassau County Police Department