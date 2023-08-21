Salem A.M.E. Officials Plot Next Moves

Salem Bids To Join Roslyn’s Historic Site List

In a village known for attractive churches and synagogues, Salem African Methodist Episcopal Church stands out.

Founded in 1860 and constructed in 1862, the church, according to the Roslyn Landmark Society, is one the oldest houses of worship in the entire Roslyn area community.

Located at 109 Roslyn Rd., church officials are now seeking Town of North Hempstead landmark status. Although that patch of Roslyn Road is not being targeted for renovation, the landmark status would prevent the small white structure from ever being torn out.

In recent weeks, church officials have held meetings to discuss the viability of applying for landmark status.

“It’s a process and we have to ensure that it is done well and that we’ve captured all the necessary elements,” The Rev. Omotayo Cole Cineus, Salem AME Church’s congregation leader, said.

“The Salem African Methodist Episcopal edifice is an important mid-19th century structure in which we all take great pride,” added Carol Clarke, an archivist at Bryant Library.

The Salem AME Church was founded in 1860. However, its origins can be traced back even further. According to the Salem AME Church website:

“Salem A.M.E. Church is not just the oldest African American Church in the Roslyn area, but it is also the oldest church in the community. Its founders were descendants of slaves and American Indians. Prior to the 1860 purchase of the current site, the worshipers gathered for what was known as “cottage meetings. As the need for a permanent meeting place grew, along with their foresight and sacrifice, the original group of worshippers were led to purchase a portion of the Leonard Thome Estate. The members cleared the land and used the lumber from the numerous trees on the site to erect the edifice that has been in continuous use from that time to the present. Their strong faith, hard work and the continual blessings of God have kept Salem viable and strong.”

The Town of North Hempstead has designated up to 51 landmarks for membership in the National Register of Historic Places. In the Roslyn area, such structures include: Cedarmere-Clayton Estates, Clifton, Hicks Lumber Company store, the Greenridge-Arthur Williams House, Mackay Estate Gate Lodge, Mackay Estate Dairyman’s Cottage, Mackay Estate Water Tower, Horatio Gates Onderdonk House, Rescue Hook & Ladder Company, No. 1 Firehouse, Roslyn Cemetery, Roslyn Grist Mill, Roslyn House, Roslyn National Bank and Trust Company building, Roslyn Savings Bank building, Roslyn Village Historic District, St. Mary’s Chapel, and Trinity Church complex.

Quite a list!

The Town of North Hempstead stipulates that to receive landmark status, a structure “must either be associated with people or events of historic significance to the area, show historic growth and development, embody characteristics of a period or method of construction or contain unique architectural, archaeological, landscaping or artistic qualities.”

Speaking of cemeteries, the church has its own plot for deceased members. The discovery of an ancestor can be an exhilarating experience. The Landmark Society recounted the story of a Long Island resident who did just that.

“Researcher Carolyn Brown has been on a journey since the mid-1990s and made an epic find. A resident of Copiague, Ms. Brown is the granddaughter of Birdsall Leroy Townsend (1909-1973),” the article began.

“When Ms. Brown initially began her genealogical research, she utilized the resources of Bryant Library’s Local History Collection. It was then that she first learned of the reinternment of those initially buried at the cemetery that belonged to the Salem A.M.E Church in Roslyn. Last month she returned, seeking more information about Townsend relatives, and others that may have been buried in the Mt. Zion Cemetery, a two-acre burial ground owned by the aforementioned church.

“For more than a century, relatively little was known about Mt. Zion Cemetery, including its exact location in Roslyn. Descriptions of the Mackay’s Harbor Hill estate revealed that the estate’s short-lived poultry farm encompassed several acres and was situated on a site north of Harbor Hill Road.

“Recalling what she’d first learned about the reinternment twenty years earlier, Ms. Brown was determined to find out more about her Townsend relatives, in particular, and all those long-forgotten individuals whose graves had been moved. Last month she returned to the Local History Collection, where we were able to provide her with a list that had been provided to the library by Pinelawn Memorial Park in 1974. On the list are the names of more than 200 individuals that had been reinterred in the cemetery in 1899.

“Armed with this information, she visited Pinelawn and was directed to an older section of the cemetery located close to Wellwood Avenue and adjacent to the Colonial Springs Golf Club. Although she saw no headstones or other indication of graves, she knew her search was not over.

“Using archival records and old maps, Vice President Brian Groblewski confirmed that she had, indeed, been given incorrect information. He explained that while she had been sent to one of the earliest sections of the cemetery, established in 1902, the plots owned by Salem A.M.E. Church where the 1899 interments had occurred were actually an even older section not shown on maps distributed to visitors. Originally called Greenlawn at Pinelawn, the section is outside the cemetery proper on land close to the Pinelawn train station.

“Thanks to Mr. Groblewski, the grounds staff and others, Carolyn Brown was able to bear witness to the long overlooked grave site of not only her Townsend ancestors but others from the community of Roslyn as well,” the article concluded. “What a joyous holiday gift to be able to say to the ancestors: “We found you! You have not been forgotten!”