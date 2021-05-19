Roslyn’s Royal Crown Players Win Big At 2021 Thespian Festival

Roslyn High School’s Royal Crown Players (RCP) took home top honors in the Thespian Honor Society’s 2021 New York Thespian Festival. Their performance of “The COVID Monologues” placed first in Overall Superior Performance and Superior Ensemble. The RCP also won first place in the Audience Choice Awards and took second place in the Student Writing category. Junior Saydie Grossman won first place for Superior Supporting Actor. Sophomore Liam McHugh won first place for Superior Supporting Actor.

“The COVID Monologues” was written by students about their personal experiences living through the COVID-19 pandemic.

The performance was live-streamed and can be screened on YouTube (https://youtu.be/S-NdnzPcI94).

Participating students included: Andrew Defrin (director), Max Rubrum, Rebecca Fein, Sofia Sklar, Liam McHugh, Jason Federico, Hailey Margulies, Davey Fried, Tyler Turetsky, Alexa Weinberger, Joseph Chen, Saydie Grossman and Kyra Sorkin. The faculty includes Cyndi Feinman from Roslyn High School and Allison Goldin from Harbor Hill Elementary School.

—Submitted by the Roslyn School District