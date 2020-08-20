Roslyn Woman Arrested For Endangering The Welfard Of A Child

The Sixth Precinct reports the arrest of a Roslyn woman for endangering the welfare of a child that occurred on Wednesday, August 19, at 7:05 p.m. in Greenvale.

According to police, units responded to a radio assignment for children left in a car at Wheatley Plaza shopping center. Upon arrival, they discovered two children, ages 6 and 4, unattended in a 2016 Nissan Rogue. Upon further investigation, they found the mother of the children, defendant Emily Bonilla Ramirez, 31, left the children in the car and went food shopping at Stop N’ Shop with a third child. The defendant was placed into custody without incident and the children were turned over to their father.

Emily Bonilla Ramirez is charged with two counts of Endangering the Welfare of a Child. She was issued a Desk Appearance Ticket returnable to First District Court on Monday, October 5, 2020.