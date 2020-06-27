Roslyn Wins Big at NSPC Health Science Research Fair

Even three months of distance learning couldn’t prevent Roslyn High School students from succeeding in their latest science fair. In its second year, the NSPC Health Science Competition went virtual this year, and six Roslyn students took home big prizes. “It was different – and a little difficult – to prepare them for the competition entirely virtually,” said Dr. Allyson Weseley, Roslyn’s Coordinator of Secondary Research. “I’m delighted that it turned out so well.”

Lianna Friedman, a senior, captured the 1st Place and the accompanying $5500 price in the Medicine and Health category. Lianna spent last summer in a lab at New York University studying hydrogels. Lianna explained that her results “indicate that protein hydrogels could be adjusted for use in drug delivery” to moderate the rate of drug release.

Roslyn students won a pair of 2nd Place awards along with the $4,000 prize that accompanies them. The sophomore team of William Xu and Jacob Ramsey competed in the Behavioral Science category with a project they did under the guidance of Ms. Andrea Pearlman. They compared perceptions of Eastern and Western medicine for treatment of various medical issues. Junior Alida Pahlevan won in Microbiology/Genetics for a project that looked at creating expression vectors for the ADNP protein, a gene that is thought to play a role in autism spectrum disorders.

Finally, Roslyn seniors William Borges and Makenzie Komack took 7th and 8th Place respectively in the Bioengineering category; each will receive $500. Makenzie worked at Tufts last summer to create a peripherally inserted central catheter made of silk, while Will worked in a Stony Brook lab studying water purification.