Roslyn Student Selected Heisman High School Scholarship

Roslyn High School senior Alida Pahlevan Sabbagh was selected this fall as the school winner for a Heisman High School Scholarship. As the school winner, Alida will advance in the Heisman High School Scholarship program. The Heisman Scholarship recognizes outstanding scholar-athletes who make a game-changing difference every day on the field, in their schools, and in their communities.

“Alida is a standout,” said guidance counselor Cherie Totillo. “Academically and personally, she is in the top echelon. She is intelligent, industrious, involved, and genuine. She is a top ranking student, president of the study body, a respected athlete, an advocate for social equality, and a volunteer for others in need. Alida’s influence is far-reaching.”