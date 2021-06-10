Roslyn Student Awarded Scholarship

Roslyn High School senior Sammy Feinstein was awarded the Nassau County Council of School Superintendents Northeast Quadrant Scholarship. Feinstein’s essay spoke to the positive influence educators have had and continue to have on his life and how he hopes to one day impart that same influence to others as an aspiring educator.

“Sammy’s personal connections are far-reaching and his passions are bottomless,” Roslyn High School Guidance Counselor Cherie Totillo said. “He has formed innumerable relationships with his teachers from middle school to high school and has kept in contact with all of them. Sammy’s life experiences from an early age have taught him that it is not where you end up but how you get there that makes all the difference. Sammy will undoubtedly continue to make a difference, just as he has within our school community and within the hearts of our school staff.”

—Submitted by the Roslyn School District