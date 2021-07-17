Roslyn School District Announces 2021-22 Calendar Of Board Of Ed Meetings

The Roslyn School District Board of Education has approved their calendar of meetings for the 2021-2022 school year. All meetings are scheduled for Thursday evenings at 8 pm in Roslyn High School, unless noted otherwise. Additional meetings may be scheduled, or the schedule may be adjusted as needed throughout the school year. Agendas and minutes for meetings are available at www.roslynschools.org on the Board of Education page. Last minute changes will be posted on the district website. The following is the schedule of meetings:

July 12, 2021 – Reorganization Meeting at 2:30pm

August Meetings to be determined – 7:00am

September 2, 2021

September 23, 2021

October 7, 2021

October 21, 2021

November 4, 2021

November 18, 2021

December 9, 2021

January 20, 2022

February 3, 2022

March 3, 2022

March 24, 2022

April 7, 2022

April 26, 2022 – BOCES Budget Vote

May 5, 2022 – Budget Hearing

May 17, 2022 – Budget Vote and Election

June 2, 2022

June 23, 2022 – End of Year Business Meeting