Roslyn School District Announces 2021-22 Calendar Of Board Of Ed Meetings

The Roslyn School District Board of Education has approved their calendar of meetings for the 2021-2022 school year. All meetings are scheduled for Thursday evenings at 8 pm in Roslyn High School, unless noted otherwise. Additional meetings may be scheduled, or the schedule may be adjusted as needed throughout the school year. Agendas and minutes for meetings are available at www.roslynschools.org on the Board of Education page. Last minute changes will be posted on the district website. The following is the schedule of meetings:
July 12, 2021 – Reorganization Meeting at 2:30pm
August Meetings to be determined – 7:00am
September 2, 2021
September 23, 2021
October 7, 2021
October 21, 2021
November 4, 2021
November 18, 2021
December 9, 2021
January 20, 2022
February 3, 2022
March 3, 2022
March 24, 2022
April 7, 2022
April 26, 2022 – BOCES Budget Vote
May 5, 2022 – Budget Hearing
May 17, 2022 – Budget Vote and Election
June 2, 2022
June 23, 2022 – End of Year Business Meeting
